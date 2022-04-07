Gujarat government trying to provide education to every child: Vaghani

The Gujarat government is trying to provide education to every child in the state through a network of 40,000 schools and three lakh teachers, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said while inaugurating a new building for a school run by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) and a flower market, in the city on Wednesday.

“The government has been considerate about progress of the last man of the society and has been making efforts to that effect. The RMC has constructed a new building with lots of amenities and facilities for this school,” Vaghani said while addressing students and parents after inaugurating the new building for Shree Sant Tulsidas Prathmik Shala No.16, one of the 80 odd schools run by the Municipal School Board of Rajkot, in Ramnathpara area of the city.

The minister further said that the education in the state has undergone a transformation over the last two decades. “Three lakh teachers attached to 40,000 schools in the state are committed to give education to children in the state. Narendra Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat and today’s Prime Minister launched educational campaigns like Kanya Kelavali (girl child’s education), Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save the girl child, educate the girl child), Gunotsava (festival for assessing quality) etc and transformed government schools in Gujarat,” Vaghani further said.

The new school building in Ramnathpara area of the city has been constructed at the cost Rs3.40 crore. Vaghani also dedicated to public the Flower Market developed by the RMC on the western end of Indira Bridge in Ramnathpara area at the cost of Rs 44.14 lakh.

The market has 84 sheds with steel roof for auction and retailing of flowers. “Flowers not only give fragrance but energy also. The flower market here has been provided a well-planned and designed place and the RMC deserves praise for it,” said the Minister.

Minister of State for Transport, Arvind Raiyani, Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav, Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora, local BJP MLA and leaders of the BJP were present on the occasion.

“The government is striving to ensure that welfare schemes run by the state and the Central government reach the needy. The government Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wants that not a single child of the state should be without an education,” Raiyani said while addressing the meeting.