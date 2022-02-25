Gujarat government appoints 20 GFS officers in IFS cadre posts

The Gujarat government promoted 40 class-II officers of Gujarat Forest Service (GFS) cadre to class-I, and transferred and appointed 20 of them on posts sanctioned for officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) cadre.

This is the biggest such exercise of appointing non-cadre officers on IFS cadre posts, leading to murmurs of protests by officers.

Through an order signed by Prakash Majmudar, Deputy Secretary in the Forest and Environment department on Wednesday, the government promoted 40 GFS officers to Class-I and extended them benefits of pay scale of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2.08 lakh in the pay-matrix level 11.

“Appointment of non-IFS officers to IFS-cadre is not a good sign. The all-India service rules mandate that cadre posts be filled up with cadre officers only unless such officers are not available. But this is not the case in Gujarat at the moment. This is in contravention of rules and sets a bad precedent,” said a senior IFS officer who did not wish to be identified.

Through the same order, the government transferred 37 of these assistant conservator of forests (ACF)-rank officers and posted them as deputy conservators of forest (DCF) in various divisions in the state. Three officers—Brijeshkumar Chaudhary, MB Rajyaguru and Dipak Pandya—who were holding the charge of DCF of Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, Vadodara social forestry division and Porbandar wildlife division respectively-were appointed as regular DCF of the same divisions.

Not only that, the same order transferred six IFS officers of Gujarat-cadre and appointed GFS officers in their place. They include Agneshvar Vyas, Anandkumar S, Puneet Nayyar, and SM Damor, DCF of territorial forest divisions of Dang North, Vyara, Surat and Gandhinagar respectively and Sadik Mujawar, DCF of Bhuj social forestry (SF) division in Kutch. Anshuman Sharma, DCF of Gir (east) wildlife division in Junagadh wildlife circle was also transferred. These six IFS officers have been put on list of officers waiting for posting.

With this, of the 39 IFS-cadre posts in the state, 26 were held by non-IFS cadre officers.

However, the government Thursday transferred Nisha Raj, an IFS officer, as DCF of Shentruji wildlife division, a non-IFS cadre post and added her on the list of officers waiting for transfer. Thursday’s order posted Jayankumar Patel, a GFS officer, in her place. The order also reinstated Anandkumar S and Nayyar as DCF of Vyara and Surat respectively while transferring newly-appointed GFS officers elsewhere from these posts. Four other GFS officers were also transferred from the posts they were appointed on Wednesday.

Thus, the number of IFS-cadre posts of DCF-rank held by GFS officers came down to 20.

Gujarat has 77 sanctioned posts of IFS officers but the state has 72 IFS officers only. More interestingly, eight of these IFS officers are currently posted on ex-cadre posts. They include Ram Ratan Nala (director, Sardara Patel Zoological Park in Kevadiya) and Vivekkumar Todkar (on deputation to Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited, Sakkar Baug Zoo director Abhishek Kumar.

“It is for the first time in the state that non-cadre officers have been posted on IFS cadre posts in such a huge number in Gujarat. Appointments of non-cadre officers on cadre posts used to be once in a while and few and far between. If you want non-cadre officers on IFS-cadre posts, why have IFS officers at all?” lamented another officer.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is the controlling authority of IFS and state governments identify cadre posts for officers of this service in consultation with MoEFCC. In consultation with MoEFCC, states undertake review of cadre posts every five years and once such review of IFS-cadre posts is due this year.

“We have no problem if the state promotes non-cadre officers and inducts them into IFS and then appoints them on cadre posts. But appointing non-cadre officers on cadre posts on such a large scale is in violation of rules,” said the senior officer, adding, “The state government can downgrade a cadre post or appoint a non-cadre officer on cadre post but this has to be intimated to the cadre controlling authority. I am not sure this has happened in this case.”

According to Rule 8(1) of the Indian Forest Service (Cadre) Rules, 1966, a cadre post in a state cannot be filled by a person who is not a cadre officer except when there is no suitable cadre officer available. But it specifies that in case of such appointments, the officer should be replaced when a suitable cadre officer becomes available. The rules also specify that the state government has to seek the Centre’s approval to continue with the non-cadre officer beyond a period of three months.

The government orders of Wednesday and Thursday didn’t specify cadres of posts the GFS officers were appointed on. Nor did they contain any reference to the effect that the posts were being downgraded.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Minister of State for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Jagdish Panchal said, “I will look into this.”