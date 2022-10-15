Gujarat: Gaurav Yatra by Piyush Goyal, Mohan Kundariya faces protests from BJP workers

UNION MINISTER Piyush Goyal and BJP MP from Rajkot, Mohan Kundariya, faced protests from BJP workers and supporters in Wankaner town of Morbi district during the Gujarat Gaurava Yatra (GGY) on Friday over the route of the party’s march through the town.

When a specially-designed bus with Goyal, Kundariya and Gujarat BJP vice-president Bharat Boghra reached Wankaner town around 1 pm, it was mobbed by the people.

In purported videos of the incident that was widely shared, the crowd, led by Jitu Somani, is heard arguing why the yatra was not going through the main road where around 500 girls had been waiting for them for two hours. The crowd is also heard raising slogans against Kundariya who is native of Morbi district even as Boghra argues with them, saying the route was decided by the party’s state leadership.

Somani later told journalists that he had talked to Jayanti Kavadiya, another BJP vice-president of Gujarat who is a native of Morbi. “We had told him that we wanted to welcome the Gujarat Guarav Yatra on the main road… They had agreed. So around 500 daughters with bedas (ceremonial pots), 1,000 women and around 1,500 men were kept on waiting for two hours despite the heat. But due to political reasons, they didn’t allow the yatra to pass through the main road and diverted it through another road,” Somani said while pointing finger at the “leader who also got Wankaner municipality superseded”.

However, Durlabhji Dethariya, president of Morbi district unit of the BJP, rejected Somani’s claim. “The route of the yatra was decided three days ago by Kavadiya and every BJP worker knew about it. Somani is also a BJP worker and our senior leader in Wankaner so he must be knowing about it,” Dethariya said, adding, “Route of the yatra cannot be changed at the last minute without due permission from police.”

Eventually, Goyal and other leaders got down from the bus and were formally welcomed by the crowd before the yatra proceeded further.