Gujarat: Four, including minor, booked for spying in Kutch

Incidentally, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested two residents of Kutch in October 2016 for allegedly spying for Pakistani spy agency ISI. (Representational Image) Incidentally, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested two residents of Kutch in October 2016 for allegedly spying for Pakistani spy agency ISI. (Representational Image)

Police picked up three youths and a 17-year-old boy of Abdasa taluka of Kutch district on Sunday after booking them under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly taking photographs of prohibited areas of a defence asset in Kutch.

The FIR comes nearly five weeks after a defence personnel spotted the four clicking photographs of a prohibited zone in a defence asset in Naliya taluka on January 29 this year.

The youths have been identified as Rafiq Mamad Hajam (23), Abbad Daud Padhiyar (18) and Abbas Ismile Sumra (18). The fourth one is a juvenile and therefore his identity has been withheld. Police said the four had climbed on top of a cottage on a farm belonging to Padhiyar and were shooting the prohibited zone when guards spotted them and reported the matter to the police. Two cameras and four mobile phones were recovered from them.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Kutch west police picked up the four after registering complaints under Sections 3 (spying) and 9 (attempt incitement to commissioning of an offence shall be treated as if one had committed the offence) of Official Secrets Act (OSA), 1923, and IPC Sections 120-b (criminal conspiracy) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war).

“After the incident was reported, we had filed a non-cognisable offence and SOG had initiated an enquiry. After the conclusion of the enquiry, we came to the conclusion that an FIR should be registered for a thorough investigation. The kind of photographs, the kind of information they were gathering is highly suspicious. They had no valid answer to it. That’s why we have registered an FIR against them under the Official Secrets Act,” Saurabh Tolumbia, Superintendent of Police of Kutch (west) told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The SP said that during the pendency of the enquiry, police had been keeping a watch on the movement of the four. “After registering the FIR, we have formally picked them up for questioning and we shall arrest them after collecting evidence against them,” Tolumbia further said.

“The investigation will ascertain if these four had any contacts Pakistan and if they had shared any sensitive information,” he added.

According to A R Zala, in-charge police inspector of SOG of Kutch (west), Hajam is a resident of Reliya in Manjal village of Abdasa taluka and runs a hair dressing salon in nearby Kothara village. Padhiyar is a resident of Nundhatal village of Abdasa taluka and studies in Class VIII. Sumra is a resident of Bukera Faliya in Naliya and works in an electronics shop. The minor boy is also a resident of Nundhatal and studies in Class VIII.

“They all are friends. They are claiming that they are fond of photography and therefore were having professional cameras,” Zala said.

Incidentally, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested two residents of Kutch in October 2016 for allegedly spying for Pakistani spy agency ISI. The duo has been charge-sheeted and a trial is on in a district and sessions court of Bhuj.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd