Gujarat: Crop loss relief package worth Rs 3,795 crore, govt to start compensating farmers today

The state government will start distributing compensation to farmers against damage to their crops caused by excessive and unseasonal rainfall this Kharif season, from Good Governance Day on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Ranchhod Faldu announced in Rakot on Tuesday. The BJP celebrates the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 as Good Governance Day.

Faldu said that the Gujarat government will begin paying farmers compensation from the important day. “The BJP government in the state is committed to the welfare of farmers and good governance. Vajpayee was also committed to welfare of farmers. To mark the Good Governance Day, we shall start paying, from Wednesday, compensation to farmers against damage caused to their crops by excessive rainfall during monsoon and unseasonal rain post monsoon,” Faldu announced at a press conference in Rajkot on Tuesday.

The state government has announced a relief package worth Rs 3,795 crore for farmers hit by excessive and unseasonal rain this year.

“This year, the monsoon rains were 146 per cent against average. There were instances of excessive rainfall causing damage to standing crops. Out of 251 talukas in the state, 241 experienced unseasonal rains towards the end of Kharif season, casing damage to ready-to-harvest or harvested crop. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel have announced Rs 3,795 crore relief package for farmers. So far, 24 lakh out of 56.36 lakh farmers in the state have applied for compensation against crop loss due to excessive or unseasonal rain. We shall start paying farmers compensation from Wednesday onwards,” Faldu said.

After declaring the relief package, the state government had started accepting applications of farmers for compensation from the beginning of this month. The last date of filing applications is December 31. “While there are a few days left to file applications, I appeal farmers to file their applications at the earliest. If need be, we shall also extend the deadline,” the Minister further said.

Faldu said that CM Vijay Rupani will formally start the online payment of compensation to farmers at an event in Vadodara on Wednesday. Simultaneously, Deputy CM Nitin Patel will preside over a similar function in Mehsana, while Faldu and Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya will start distributing compensation in Rajkot. Similar functions will also be organised in Ahmedabad, Dahid, Bhavnagar, Surat and Kutch.

Faldu added that the state government is keeping a close eye on crop-cutting experiments for cotton and groundnut crops to ensure that the process remains transparent and that farmers get crop insurance if applicable. The relief package of Rs 3,795 crore is above and over the crop insurance that farmers may get due to damaged crops or low yield due to unseasonal rain, excessive rain or delayed sowing, the Minister said.

