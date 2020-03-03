Gujarat couple strangulate daughter who wanted to marry Dalit man

Police said that the family tried to pass off the crime as suicide by hanging the 19-year-old’ body in a room inside their home, but postmorterm confirmed that she was strangulated. Police said that the family tried to pass off the crime as suicide by hanging the 19-year-old’ body in a room inside their home, but postmorterm confirmed that she was strangulated.

A tea-seller, his wife and their son have been arrested for allegedly strangling their daughter to death after she wanted to marry a Dalit man in Gandhidham town of Kutch district. Police said that the family tried to pass off the crime as suicide by hanging the 19-year-old’s body in a room inside their home, but postmorterm confirmed that she was strangulated.

“A” Division police station in Gandhidham town said that the victim, Bharti Rajgor, had an argument with her mother Rashmi (40), father Ramesh (42) and brother Manish (21) over her wish to marry one Manoj Vaghela, a Dalit. Police said that Rashmi strangled Bharti with a pillow while Manish pinned her down by grabbing her hands.

The incident took place late on February 27 at the family’s home in Kailash Society in Kidana village on the outskirts of Gandhidham. After murdering the woman, the family hanged her body from a truss in a room with the help of her dupatta and later informed emergency services that she attempted suicide. Bharti was rushed to Rambaug hospital in the town where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“We suspected the family members from the very beginning as, while they claimed that Bharti had committed suicide by hanging herself, we noticed injury marks caused by nails on her neck. Therefore, we called them to police station for recording their statements. The following morning, a post-mortem on Bharti’s body concluded that the woman had not committed suicide but was actually strangled to death. Therefore, we immediately arrested parents and the brother of the victim. During interrogation, they confessed the crime, saying they did not approve of Bharti’s proposal to marry Vaghela,” Bipin Suthar, police inspector of ‘A’ Division police station of Gandhidham said on Tuesday.

Suthar said that due to strangulation, Bharti had urinated and also defecated in her clothes.

“But the mother changed her daughter’s clothes before the father and the brother helped her hang Bharti’s body. They threw Bharti’s dirty clothes outside their home. But police recovered them during the course of interrogation.

“Bharti had dropped out of school after Class IX and was working as a labourer with a unit in Kandla Special Economic Zone. Her job was to do sorting of plastic items. It was here that she came in contact with Vaghela and the duo grew close to each other. Her family had already decided a match for Bharti. But due to Bharti’s protest, they annulled that engagement and asked her who she wanted to marry. Bharti gave Vaghela’s name but her family disapproved of it,” Suthar, who is investigating the case further said.

Police said that Ramesh runs a tea-stall in Gandhidham while Manish works with a private courier firm. The mother is a homemaker. Police said the family is from Makhel village in Rapar taluka of Kutch. “We have booked them for murder, criminal conspiracy, destroying evidence, giving wrong information etc,” the police inspector said.

The police had produced the couple and their son before a local court on March 1. As police did not seek their remand, the court sent the three accused to judicial custody. “Since they confessed their crime and no further material evidence was to be recovered, there was no ground to seek their police custody,” a police officer said.

