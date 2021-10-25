Gujarat: Cop booked under anti-land grabbing Act for ‘usurping’ apartment

A POLICE constable was booked under the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act on Sunday for allegedly usurping an apartment belonging to a builder in posh Raiya Road area of the city after renting it from the owner.

Dilip Vadher, a builder, had given an application in August this year seeking action against police constable Gautam Vaghela under the anti-land grabbing act.

Police said that Vaghela, who had served in Rajkot city before being transferred to Morbi, had taken on rent a flat belonging to Vadher in Amarnath Flat in Guru Golwalkar Marg on Raiya Road. However, the constable did not pay rent to the owner as agreed in the rental agreement nor did he vacate the premises at the end of the rent agreement.

The district collector of Rajkot approved 60-year-old Vadher’s application last week seeking registration of an FIR against the constable. Accordingly, an FIR was registered against the constable on Sunday.

Police said that constable Vaghela, who is presently posted in Ahwa in Dang district has been detained and will be arrested if he tests negative for Covid-19.