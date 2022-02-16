Gujarat: Concrete slab falls off in classroom, injures two girls

Two girl students got injured after a concrete slab fell on them at the government-run Kanyashala-1 primary school in Rajula town of Amreli district on Tuesday afternoon.

“A portion of a slab came off all of a sudden and fell on two girl students. The students sustained injuries to their head and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They were then referred to Mahuva (a town in neighbouring Bhavnagar district), so that a brain CT scan can be conducted,” Dinesh Vala, the principal of the school, said on Wednesday.

The injured students were identified as Riya Vadher and Shruti Mothiya, both aged 13. “There were 40 students in the classroom when the incident happened,” the principal added.

Vala said that while Shruti is undergoing treatment in a Mahuva hospital, Riya has been shifted to Bhavnagar. “Shruti’s injuries are not very serious and she is likely to be discharged from hospital today. However, scans revealed that Riya has suffered brain haemorrhage and, therefore, she has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhavnagar,” the principal said.

Meanwhile, the school authorities have been asked not to use that classroom. “We have directed the school not to use that classroom. In the meantime, we will get the structural stability of the school building assessed by an engineer in a couple of days,” said in-charge district primary education officer (DPEO) MG Prajapati. “The building had no visible signs of damage, and this can be dangerous,” he added.

The principal said that the school building is around 50 to 60 years old and the structure was renovated in 2015-16. “All of us are surprised by what has happened,” said Vala.

“There are five classrooms and the principal’s chamber in the old building. After yesterday’s accident, we decided not to use the entire building and instead conducted classes in the new building, which has eight classrooms. While today, we also held classes in the lobby of the new building, we shall run the school in two shifts to accommodate all students in the classrooms of the new building from Thursday onwards,” he said.