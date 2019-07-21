Gujarat CM Rupani gives flat keys to over 200 families: ‘Pucca houses have given slum dwellers a permanent address’

New house built under the slum redevelopment policy of the state has given a permanent address to those who didn’t have any till date, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting after handing over keys of 314 flats built by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation to residents of Bharatnagar slum area near Mota Mava village in Rajkot, Rupani said these houses will finally give the slum dwellers a permanent address and they will also have access to hygiene, good roads and other basic amenities.

“Today, more than 200 families of Bharatnagar have been handed over keys to pucca houses, each having two bedrooms, kitchens etc. I pray to god that you live and flourish in your new houses. Those living in slums do not have a permanent address. But flats here are numbered. Residents will now have a proper address. They will be able to share their address with others with pride,” said Rupani.

Under the Mukhya Mantri GRUH (Gujarat Rural Urban Housing) Yojana, the RMC has built 314 flats in Bharatnagar by engaging a private developer. As part of the project, the private developer has removed huts from three plots belonging to the RMC and built 314 apartments on a part of one of the plots.

The developer has constructed compound wall for the other two plots and handed them back to RMC. The developer has also paid Rs 38.43 crore premium to the civic body. The private developer gets some land in return. The beneficiaries were paid Rs 3,500 monthly rent from the day their huts were demolished to the date they were handed over these 37-sqft 2BHK flats free of cost.

Rajkot mayor Bina Acharya, Rajkot MP Mohan Kundariya, local BJP MLAs and office-bearers of the ruling party were present at the public meeting.

“RMC, so far, has given pucca houses to 22,000 families. Ten thousand more houses are under construction. The BJP government is committed to provide shelter to every family by 2022. I request you to not give them on rent. Think about your future generations. Keep these houses clean and maintain them. It will be rewarding,” the chief minister appealed to the beneficiaries.

He also said that the aim of the state government is to make the entire state slum-free. “The state government has taken a bold decision to make the state free of slums. I congratulate Rajkot Municipal Corporation for moving in the direction to achieve this dream,” said Rupani.

In all, Chief Minister Rupani on Saturday inaugurated or

laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 222 crore. Besides inaugurating the Bharatnagar houses, Rupani laid the foundation stone for 1,118 affordable houses proposed to be built by the Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) at the cost of Rs 120.54 crore in Munjka and Mota Mava areas on the outskirts of the city under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

These flats will be constructed for economically weaker section (EWS)-I and II, with each unit likely to cost Rs 10.22 lakh to Rs 10.28 lakh and Rs 9 lakh respectively. Beneficiaries will get these homes for Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively, while RUDA, the state government and the Central government will bear the rest of the cost.

Rupani also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 29.73 crore water treatment plant of 50 million litres per day (MLD) capacity at Raiyadhar and Rs 20.75 crore sewage treatment plant (STP) in Kothariya area of the city. These twin projects will be executed by the RMC under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) of the Central government. Rupani said that STP will help prevent discharge of untreated sewage in Aji river.

Incidentally, the RMC is also in the process of developing a riverfront on 10-km stretch of Aji river in the city.

Earlier in the day, the CM dedicated to public a modern library constructed by the RMC in Ward No. 9 and new buildings of two new schools. He also laid the foundation stones for two new school buildings as well as a community hall.

CM unveils textbook

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday formally launched a textbook, titles ‘Learning Non-violence.’ The textbook was launched as part of a course on Gandhian values to be taught in 20 schools in the state. The course will be jointly run by the Mahatma Gandhi Museum of RMC in Rajkot; Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad; Centre for Environment Education, Ahmedabad and Neo Foundation, Rajkot.