Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel visits RMC headquarters, holds review meeting with corporators

IN A first, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the headquarters of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) and held a review meeting directly with corporators of the ruling BJP and party’s local office bearers, in Rajkot on Friday.

The CM also met a Congress delegation led by the Leader of Opposition in the RMC and assured them to look into their demands. After inaugurating a housing colony for the nomadic tribes in Rampara Beti village on the city’s outskirts, Patel drove to the RMC headquarters in Dhebar Chowk in the city on Friday noon.

His predecessor Vijay Rupani and Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav had already reached the headquarters beforehand. Patel flagged off 31 mini tipper vans used for door-to-door garbage collection and two closed-body trucks purchased by the RMC for its solid waste management department.

The CM first held a meeting in the chamber of the mayor and then, accompanied by Rupani, went to the conference hall. In the conference hall, the CM and Rupani held meetings with BJP corporators who were divided into three groups according to administrative zones of the city.

Besides the 68 BJP corporators, including the mayor, office-bearers of the BJP’s city unit as well as BJP’s presidents, general secretaries and party’s in-charge for all the 18 election wards of the RMC were invited at the meeting with the CM.