Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flags off 23 electric buses in Rajkot

With this, the Rajkot Rajpath Limited (RRL), the special purpose vehicle of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), has a fleet of 46 electric buses plying on BRTS corridors as well as certain routes of city bus service.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
August 18, 2022 1:03:34 am
CM Bhupendra Patel and former CM Vijay Rupani after inaugurating the Janmashtami Mela in Rajkot. (Express)

Stating that his government lays maximum emphasis on use of electric vehicles, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Wednesday inaugurated 23 new electric buses and their charging stations in Rajkot. These buses have seating capacity of 27 each and are in addition to 23 electric buses that are already plying on city roads.

With this, the Rajkot Rajpath Limited (RRL), the special purpose vehicle of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), has a fleet of 46 electric buses plying on BRTS corridors as well as certain routes of city bus service. These buses have cost the RMC Rs 1.20 crore each.

The CM also inaugurated a charging station for these electric buses. The RMC has developed the charging station near Amul Circle on 80 Feet Road of the city. Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora said that the charging station can charge 50 buses simultaneously and that batteries of a bus can be fully charged within 35 minutes. The CM also inaugurated three drainage pumping stations.

Addressing a public meeting after dedicating the bus fleet to the public, the CM said, “It is our resolve to make cities livable and lovable. To achieve this goal, the government lays the maximum emphasis on use of electric vehicles. The state government has formed an electric vehicle policy and we are getting good results. We are seeing growth in the sale of electric vehicles in the state.”

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 01:03:34 am

