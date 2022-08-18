Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel flags off 23 electric buses in Rajkot

August 18, 2022 1:03:34 am
Stating that his government lays maximum emphasis on use of electric vehicles, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Wednesday inaugurated 23 new electric buses and their charging stations in Rajkot. These buses have seating capacity of 27 each and are in addition to 23 electric buses that are already plying on city roads.
With this, the Rajkot Rajpath Limited (RRL), the special purpose vehicle of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), has a fleet of 46 electric buses plying on BRTS corridors as well as certain routes of city bus service. These buses have cost the RMC Rs 1.20 crore each.
The CM also inaugurated a charging station for these electric buses. The RMC has developed the charging station near Amul Circle on 80 Feet Road of the city. Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora said that the charging station can charge 50 buses simultaneously and that batteries of a bus can be fully charged within 35 minutes. The CM also inaugurated three drainage pumping stations.
Addressing a public meeting after dedicating the bus fleet to the public, the CM said, “It is our resolve to make cities livable and lovable. To achieve this goal, the government lays the maximum emphasis on use of electric vehicles. The state government has formed an electric vehicle policy and we are getting good results. We are seeing growth in the sale of electric vehicles in the state.”
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Why you should read ‘Remission’ or ‘Free Speech vs Hate Speech’Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
System being devised to misuse process for illegal stay, says court
Two buildings housing govt staff to be razed
Govt support needed for innovation: Adar Poonawalla
Patra Chawl redevelopment: ED searches multiple locations in Mumbai
Woman raped, late father’s friend arrested
BMC official close to Aaditya loses additional charge of planning dept
Executive held for molesting masseuse at 5-star hotel
1,800 Covid cases in state, 3-fold rise in city in a Mumbai
Mumbai gets 86% of average rain month before season ends
NIA to court: Salim Fruit was completing task left by Parkar
BEST to induct AC, double-decker e-bus today
CM Eknath Shinde directs CID probe into Vinayak Mete accident