Gujarat civic polls: BJP claims victory in Una, Kadi municipalities

The BJP claimed victory in the Una municipality in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district and Kadi municipality in Mehsana district, with a majority of its candidates winning uncontested after the Congress and other rival candidates withdrew their nominations from a number of seats on Tuesday.

In Una, 19 Congress candidates, including Una taluka unit chief Gunvant Talaviya, and 13 others withdrew from the election to the municipality on Tuesday, the last day of withdrawal.

Now, besides 36 BJP candidates, only 12 Congress candidates and three Independents are left in the fray. Polling to the remaining 15 seats of the civic body will be conducted on February 28. Following the withdrawals by total 33 candidates, the BJP got 21 seats, which is two more than the simple majority in the general board of Una municipality. The Congress has not won this municipality for the past 25 years.

Mansukh Gohel, president of Gir Somnath district unit of Congress, said that he has summoned all the candidates and Talaviya to Veraval for an explanation.

Meanwhile, Talaviya said, “The BJP threatened, kidnapped and intimidated our candidates to withdraw their nomination papers. Our candidates are so terrified that they are not even willing to come forward to complain to police.”

Mitesh Shah, president of BJP’s Una town unit, however, rejected Talaviya’s accusations, calling them baseless.

The BJP said it also won 26 out of 36 seats in Kadi. The BJP was already in power in the municipality.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil, at an election rally in Vadodara said the party had won a total of 219 seats uncontested, including “24 seats in district panchayats, 110 in taluka panchayats and 85 seats in municipalities across the state”.