Gujarat: Body of Pakistani fisherman sent to border

THREE WEEKS after a Pakistani fisherman arrested by Gujarat police for allegedly crossing into Indian territorial waters died in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital following a heart ailment, his body was sent to the Wagah-Attari border on Monday. However, the body of another fisherman lies in the morgue of a Jamnagar hospital. The development comes a few days after Pakistan media reported last week that a Pakistani national was allegedly tortured to death in India.

A team of policemen have taken the body of Mohammad Amin Amad Chaudhary to the Wagah-Attari border. “The team will hand over the body to Pakistan authorities. All formalities have been completed,” an officer of the Joint Interrogation Centre in Bhuj told The Indian Express. Police said that 66-year-old Chaudhary had been detained by Indian Coast Guard along with a few other fishermen on March 23, 2018. A court in Naliya on December 1, 2018 convicted him of violating Indian territorial waters and fishing in Indian waters without permission. The court sentenced him to imprisonment of three years and three months. He was then shifted to Palara special jail on the outskirts of Bhuj.

“However, after a suffering a suspected brain stroke, he was shifted to Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhuj on February 20 this year. From the Bhuj hospital, he was referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital the same day for further treatment. However, he died there on March 6,” Dilip Gohel, Superintendent of Palara jail told The Indian Express on Monday. Chaudhary was identified as a resident of Malir district in Karachi of Pakistan. Police said he had been weak and weighed less than 50 kg when hospitalised.

“He had cardiac complications and prima facie died due to a heart ailment,” said a senior doctor of Ahmedabad civil hospital. “On the police’s request, today we embalmed the body and handed it over at 3 pm.” The post-mortem report is awaited.

Kutch (west) police said the matter was reported to Pakistan through the nation’s ministry of external affairs (MEA). After Pakistan verified Chaudhary’s nationality, the process of sending his body back was initiated.

However, the body of one Mohammed Sohil Abdul Rashid Saiyad, another Pakistani fisherman, has been lying in a morgue in state government-run GG General Hospital in Jamnagar since March 22.

Police said Saiyad, a resident of Mahhamadi Colony on Mayuri Road of Karachi city in Pakistan, and eight others were detained by the Indian Coast Guard, also for allegedly crossing the IMBL in 2016. However, on June 19, 2018 a court in Porbandar acquitted Saiyad and the eight others. Waiting to be repatriated to Pakistan, Saiyad and his fellow fishermen were shifted to the JIC, a special camp for foreign nationals in Bhuj.

Police said that while at JIC, 38-year-old Saiyad complained of stomach ache on March 14. “He was rushed to GAIMS but died on March 22,” Bharat Dangar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), in-charge of JIC said.

A case of accidental death was registered. JN Panchal, DySP of Bhuj division was assigned to conduct an inquiry. Medical superintendent of GAIMS, Dr Nagajan Bhadarka told The Indian Express that Saiyad prima facie died due to liver failure.

Jatin Desai, former secretary of the Indian chapter of Pakistan-India Forum for Peace and Democracy said India and Pakistan should allow doctors to examine prisoners in the custody of the other. He said the body of another Pakistani national, Mohammad Amzad, who had died in a hospital in Amritsar on March 7 is also lying in a mortuary there as his nationality has not been verified yet.