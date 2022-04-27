Gujarat: Auctioning begins at Talala mandi, heralds mango season

The mango season in Gujarat began formally as the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandi in Talala town of Gir Somnath district started auctioning the fruits on its yard on Tuesday. However, market insiders warned of higher prices due to a drop in production this year.

On the inaugural day of the season, the APMC recorded the arrival of 3,740 boxes (each containing 10 kg mangoes) and the modal price was Rs 900 per box, Harsukh Jarsaniya, secretary of the Talala APMC said. While the highest bid quoted was Rs 1,450, the lowest was Rs 700.

“The arrivals on the inaugural day of the season generally remain in the range of 5,000 to 7,000 boxes. But this year, it remained low at 3,740 boxes as the yield from mango orchards is low, due to which prices are high,” said Jarsaniya.

Last year, the arrivals on the inaugural day were 5,600 boxes and the highest price was Rs 770. “Traders offer higher prices on the inaugural day of the season in an attempt to tempt farmers to bring their produce to market. But I don’t see any major price corrections in coming days,” Mansukh Parmar of Bhagyodaya Mango, one of the mango trading firms on Talala APMC said.

“Good quality mangoes will cost in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 and the average and lower quality fruits will be in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 600,” he added.

Talala is known for its Kesar variety of mangoes. The aromatic fruits cultivated in mango orchards around the Gir forest in Gir Somnath and Junagadh districts were accorded geographical indication (GI) tag by the Chennai-based Geographical Indications Registry of the Central government, giving the Gir Kesar mangoes a unique identity in domestic and international markets.

The arrivals at Talala APMC gives an idea of the market situation in the state. Last year, the Talala APMC recorded arrivals of 6.87 lakh boxes and the average price was Rs 375. The previous year, figures were 7.75 lakh and Rs 345 respectively. Market functionaries said that this year, the season is expected to last less than a month and expected arrivals are 1.75 lakh boxes only.

“Due to the effects of cyclone Tauktae and unfavourable weather in winter and early summer this year, only one of my three orchards have borne fruits this year. From that particular orchard, I am expecting a harvest of around 1,200 boxes, which is half than normal,” Manoharsin Chauhan, from Talala said.

“The prices in retail markets will remain firm this year as harvest contractors are selling mangoes at orchard gates in the range of Rs 750 to Rs1,100,” Parmar said.