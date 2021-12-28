Gujarat: Attacked Dalit leader objected to vehicles of accused passing through his land, say police

A local court in Ranpur Monday sent two accused to police custody for a day for allegedly assaulting a Dalit leader.

Ram Boliya and Lala Boliya, arrested late Sunday night for allegedly attacking Ranpur resident Dipak Makwana (26) — the president of Ranpur taluka unit of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM), were produced before the court by Botad police with a remand application Monday.

Meanwhile, the police said there were disputes between Makwana and the accused about the passage of vehicles transporting sand mined from the bed of the Goma river in Ranpur.

“The victim holds a lease to mine sand from the river. Additionally, a piece of land controlled by Makwana is located right on the bank of the river and that land is also the tract through which vehicles transporting sand from the river have to pass. The accused used to mine sand illegally from the river and drive their tractors transporting sand through the land controlled by the victim. The victim had objected to this, leading to the assault,” said ZR Desai, deputy superintendent of police (SC/ST cell) of Botad district police.

The DySP said the third accused — Bhimbhai Boliya — is on the run and efforts are on to trace him. “The victim had a similar dispute with other people also and he had got a case of atrocity registered against them. However, the latest dispute with the Boliyas degenerated into a physical assault,” said Desai.