Gujarat assembly polls: Two dozen Cong MLAs seek meeting with Rahul Gandhi, write to him

Less than a month after the Congress held a three-day Chintan Shibir in temple town Dwarka, more than two dozen party MLAs have written to Rahul Gandhi, seeking a meeting with him “to discuss” strategy for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The MLAs gathered in the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Sukhram Rathva, in Gandhinagar on March 9 and wrote a letter to Gandhi, seeking an appointment with him.

“We wrote this letter a day before the results of the Assembly elections in five states were announced. Around 23 MLAs signed it. Through the letter, we have sought time from Rahul Gandhi to discuss the strategy for Assembly elections,” Lalit Kagathara, Congress MLA from Tankara Assembly seat in Morbi district, told The Indian Express.

Besides Kagathara, Dhoraji MLA Lalit Vasoya, Patan MLA Kirit Patel, Baldevji Thakor (Kalol seat), CJ Chavda (Gandhinagar), Anand Chaudhari (Mandvi-ST), Chandansinh Thakor (Siddhpur), Raghu Desai (Radhanpur), Pravin Muchhadiya (Kalavad), Harshad Ribadiya (Visavadar), Bhikhabhai Joshi (Junagadh), Mohan Vala (Kodinar), Vimal Chudasama (Somnath), Pratap Dudhat (Savarkundla), Ambrish Der (Rajula), Chirag Kalariya (Jamjodhpur), Nirajan Patel (Petlad), Sanjay Solanki (Jambusar), Jasubhai Patel (Bayad), Punabhai Gamit (Vyara), Babubhai Vanja (Mangrol), Mahesh Patel (Palanpur) and Bhagwanbhai Barad (Talala) are among the other MLAs who signed the letter.

The Congress has 65 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, where the budget session is going on, for which majority of the MLAs are in Gandhinagar.

At the Chintan Shibir in Dwarka in the last week of February, Rahul Gandhi addressed around 500 delegates, including party MLAs.“However, Rahul Gandhi could not meet the MLAs separately and therefore, he had suggested that we meet him in Delhi. At an informal gathering in the office of the CLP leader, we proposed that we write to Rahul Gandhi and seek his appointment to discuss strategies for the upcoming Assembly election and that whoever wants to go to Delhi would do it at own cost. After 23 of us agreed to go to Delhi, we sent an e-mail to Rahul Gandhi,” said Vasoya.

While Thakor and Sharma could not be contacted for their comments, Rathva said there was nothing unusual in the MLAs seeking a meeting with the senior Congress leader.

“At the Dwarka Chintan Shibir, Gandhi had told MLAs to meet him in Delhi. The MLAs are merely seeking time for that meeting through the letter… Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdishbhai Thakor and AICC incharge for Gujarat, Raghu Sharma, know about the letter,” said Rathva.“People have the liberty to approach the higher forums if they are not satisfied after making representations to the state president and AICC incharge,” he added.

A technical group guided by former GPCC presidents Amit Chavda and Siddharth Patel remarked at the Chintan Shibir that at present, elected leaders are given prominence while those holding offices of the organisation are not getting their due. The group recommended that it should change to encourage people to work in the party organisation and thereby strengthen the party.