Gujarat: As cotton crop fails, Amreli farmer kills self, his wife fights for life in hospital

Four days after a farmer committed suicide allegedly due to crop failure and mounting debt at Chandgadh village of Amreli district, his wife’s condition remains critical.

According to the police, 43-year-old Bharat Khuman had consumed poison at his agricultural farm on September 5. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amreli where he died. Hours after learning that Khuman had attempted suicide, his shocked wife, Labhu, who was at home, also consumed poison and tried to end her life. She is admitted to a hospital in Amreli town, police said.

Khuman’s younger brother, Ramku, told police that his brother, who owned 20 bigha, had availed a crop loan as well as loans to dig up a well and build a shed on his farm. However, his cotton crop had failed this year due to lack of rain and therefore, the farmer was very worried on how to repay the debt.

“The victim’s brother told us that he was under debt and that he committed suicide after his crop failed. Since the victim’s wife also tried to kill herself and is undergoing treatment, we have not been able to enquire into the reasons that led him to commit suicide. The victim has not left behind any suicide note. We are waiting for his wife to recover to enquire in the matter further,” Amreli taluka Sub-Inspector Hiral Segaliya told The Indian Express on Sunday.

The S-I said that they were yet to ascertain the amount of loan availed by Khuman.

Incidentally, parts of Amreli district witnessed very heavy rain in early July that led to a flood-like situation, but some other parts remained dry with rainfall deficit, this monsoon.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani on Sunday visited the family of Khuman and condoled his death. Chandgadh village is part of Amreli assembly constituency which is represented by Dhanani in the Assembly.

