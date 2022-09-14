Gujarat: Aji dam starts overflowing, water level at Sardar Sarovar nears FRL

Aji Dam, the second largest local source of drinking water for Rajkot city, started overflowing on Wednesday morning following rain in its catchment area and the state irrigation department pumping Narmada waters into it via SAUNI Yojana pipeline canals.

Meanwhile, the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam is barely 20 centimetres short of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 on Wednesday.

“Aji dam started overflowing at 7 am today. The overflow was 190 cusecs (cubic feet per second) at 11 am Wednesday,” an officer of the flood control-room of Rajkot irrigation circle said.

Having designed gross storage capacity of 917 mcft (million cubic feet), Aji dam is the second largest source of drinking water after Nyari dam which has capacity to store 1,248 mcft water.

However, half of the water stored in Aji presently is Narmada water pumped by the state irrigation department through Link-III pipeline canal of SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation) Yojana.

“As Narmada dam started overflowing, the irrigation department started operating Link-III of SAUNI project from August 12 onwards and had pumped 536 mcft Narmada water by September 12,” Kishor Dethariya, city engineer of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) said.

Aji getting filled to its capacity is treated as a big event by local politicians and residents of Rajkot.

Minister of State for Transport, Arvind Raiyani, who is an MLA from Rajkot (East) constituency and office-bearers of the BJP-ruled RMC were to go to Aji dam site at 11:45 AM to celebrate the overflow of the dam

The water level at the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam is at 136.46 metres on Wednesday evening as heavy inflow from Madhya Pradesh continues into the basin of the dam.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will perform a puja at the Narmada Dam on Thursday morning.

According to the officials of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), which is expecting the dam to touch the FRL by Wednesday late night, the inflow into the basin of the dam is currently 2.24 lakh cusecs, with the dam increasing close to one centimeter per hour.

The SSNNL, in order to ensure a safe filling up of the dam to the FRL, has currently opened 10 of the 30 radial gates of the dam to release close to 1 lakh cusecs of water, in addition to the 42,519 cusecs of water being discharged downstream from the six operational turbines of the Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH).

The Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH) is releasing 17,273 cusecs of water into the main canal.

SSNNL plans to open 23 gates at a height of 0.82 metres on Wednesday night to release a total of 1.5 lakh cusecs of water downstream for flood mitigation.

“We can open the gates upto a maximum of 10 metres in height. At any given point, the total release from the 30 radial gates can be 30 lakh cusecs, if the situation arises. So far, we have released about 12-13 lakh cusecs of water at one time in recent years… The main problem of flood arises in Bharuch, where there has been much encroachment into the river over the years,” Chief Engineer, SSNNL, RG Kanungo said.