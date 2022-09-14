Gujarat: Aji Dam, a source of drinking water for Rajkot, starts overflowing

Aji Dam, the second largest local source of drinking water for Gujarat’s Rajkot city, started overflowing on Wednesday morning following rain in its catchment area and after the state irrigation department pumped Narmada waters into it via SAUNI Yojana pipeline canals.

“Aji dam started overflowing at 7 am today. The overflow was 190 cusecs (cubic feet per second) at 11 am Wednesday,” an officer at the flood control room of Rajkot Irrigation Circle said.

Having a gross storage capacity of 917 mcft (million cubic feet), Aji Dam is the second largest source of drinking water for Rajkot, after Nyari Dam, which has the capacity to store 1,248 mcft water. However, half the water stored in Aji Dam presently is water from the Narmada river that was pumped by the state irrigation department through Link-III pipeline canal of the SAUNI or Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana.

“As Narmada dam started overflowing, the irrigation department started operating Link-III of SAUNI project from August 12 onwards and had pumped 536 mcft Narmada water by September 12,” Kishor Dethariya, city engineer of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), said.

Aji Dam getting filled to capacity is treated as a big event by local politicians and Rajkot residents. State Transport Minister Arvind Raiyani, who is an MLA from Rajkot (East) constituency and an office-bearer of the BJP-ruled RMC, was scheduled to visit Aji Dam site on Wednesday to celebrate the overflow.