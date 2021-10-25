Gujarat: After allegation of cricketer’s mother, 2 held with cathinone

AFTER A WOMAN alleged that his cricketer son and his wife had been lured to recreational drugs by his friends, Gandhigram police have arrested two men after they were found in possession of a type of cathinone.

Alka Ambasana, mother of Akash Ambasana who has played age-group cricket, had made statements to the media on October 21 that his friends had trapped Akash and Akash’s wife Ami Cholera into substance abuse.

She had also stated that Akash, who is in his 20s, had left the family home and that she feared for the safety of his son and Ami.

After her media statement, Rajkot city police had formed various teams and traced Akash, 22-year-old Ami and their friend Irfan Pattani (43), a resident of Ghanchivaad area, to a room in a hotel on Race Course Ring Road.

Police had also recovered from the room, three syringes two of which contained substance while the third one was empty. The trio had told

police that the two syringes contained mephedrone and that they used to consume it as injectable. The Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) had sent samples of the substance in the syringes for forensic analysis after registering a non-cognisable offence.

“While we are waiting for FSL reports to confirm if the syringes recovered from Akash’s hotel room was a contraband, we are helping the couple in their rehabilitation on humanitarian grounds,” a police officer privy to investigations in the case said, adding, “Akash had represented Gondla in Under-19 tournament organised by the Saurashtra Cricket Association but is no longer an active professional cricketer.”

In her statements, Alka had alleged that one Sudha Dhameliya, a resident of Raiyadhar area of the city, was selling mephedrone. She had further alleged that Kaushik Ranpara, Samir Kadri, Karan Kakkad, Mayur Khatri and Mayur Dhameliya had made Akash and Ami addicted to mephedrone.

On Friday, Special Operations Group police sub-inspector (PSI) Aslam Ansari had intercepted a car near Ekjanagar near airport railway crossing and detained Mayur Jada alias Mayur Khatri (25) and Soib Mamoti (31) who were driving in the car after four disposal syringes and needles and plastic pouch containing brown powdery substance were recovered from the car.

A forensic science expert opined that the powder, which weighed 0.45 grammes, was prima facie was a type of cathinone, a substance prohibited under the NDPS Act. Police said the 0.45 gramme cathinone had market value of Rs 4,500.

Gandhigram police booked Jada, a resident of Bilkha village in Junagadh and Mamoti, a resident of Ekjanagar area of Rajkot city. The duo were subsequently arrested after they tested negative for Covid-19.

“The cricketer’s mother had alleged that Mayur Khatri was supplying drugs to his sons and friends,” the police officer said.