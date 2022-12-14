scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani says won’t defect to BJP after feedback from voters

Bhupendra Bhayani held a public meeting in his native village Bhesan in Junagadh late Monday to “clarify” that he was not changing his political allegiance.

A video grab of Visavadar MLA Bhupendra Bhayani addressing a public meeting in Bhesan, Junagadh, Monday.
HOURS AFTER returning from Gandhinagar where he had hinted that he might defect to the BJP, AAP MLA from Visavadar in Junagadh district, Bhupendra Bhayani, held a public meeting in his native village Bhesan in Junagadh late Monday to “clarify” that he was not changing his political allegiance.

Addressing a gathering of around 3,000 supporters outside his residence in Chanaka Plot in Bhesan, Bhayani said, “I continue to be with my party, AAP. I have been elected on the symbol of that party. I don’t see any meaning in committing treason against the people and my party. You have voted for me and I understand the value of your (inked) fingertips. I am no fool who would walk into another camp without consulting you.”

A man, whom Bhayani identified as “doctor saheb”, shouted, “You are not supposed to defect so where is the question of consultation… People have given their verdict against the BJP.” Others in the crowd also echoed his words.

Bhayani agreed and declared that he was not changing loyalties and that he had called the meeting of voters of Visavadar Assembly constituency and AAP voters to thank them for their support. “I have invited all these people to thank them… not to consult them… It is not my agenda or decision to decide unilaterally. I am not joining any other party. I am good in the party with which I am (presently)… I had clarified this yesterday also and am doing it now, for the third or fourth time that I am not going anywhere else. I am not joining any other party, including the BJP,” Bhayani said.

Bhesan and Visavadar talukas constitute Visavadar Assembly seat. When a man from the audience asked that out of five AAP MLAs from Saurashtra, why the media was reporting that only Bhayani was cosying up to the BJP, he said: “I don’t know about the four others. Pan maru gotra Bhajap chhe (But I am originally from the BJP). You need to appreciate this. In a family of four-five brothers, if one leaves the family sulking, others from the family try to persuade him, don’t they? This is the reality.”

