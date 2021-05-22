Gujarat: 842 telecom towers damaged in Amreli

A worker restoring power lines on the way to Una from Veraval, Gujarat after landfall of cyclone Tauktae. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As many as 842 transmission towers of various telecom companies in Amreli district were damaged by Cyclone Tauktae, an official official release said on Friday.

Of the 842 towers, 118 were damaged by gusty winds accompanying the cyclone while functions of 522 others were affected after power supply was disrupted, the release quoted Amreli district collector Ayush Oak as saying.

Telecommunication services in coastal Jafrabad and Rajula talukas as well as adjoining Dhari and Savarkundla have remained affected since the cyclone hit the coast Monday. The cyclone has also caused severe damage to electricity distribution network in the district. Besides Rajula and Jafrabad towns, 453 villages in Amreli district continued to be without electricity for the fifth consecutive day on Friday.