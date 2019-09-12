Gujarat: 69 dams overflow in Saurashtra as rain pounds region

THREE DAYS after Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhoomi Dwarka district was pounded by 204 millimetres of rain in a day, Khambhaliya taluka was lashed by 182 mm rain in just four hours on Wednesday. A few other districts of Saurashtra region, meanwhile, continued to receive heavy rain for the 12th day running. Following the heavy rain, one person was killed while 69 dams of Saurashtra region overflowed.

It started raining in Khambhaliya around 1:30 pm and the light showers intensified into a very heavy downpour by around 2 pm. Officers of the flood control room of Devbhoomi Dwarka said the taluka received 155 mm or 6.20 inches of rainfall in just two hours between 2 pm and 4 pm. The torrential rain continued during the next two hours, though with comparatively lower intensity, and 25 mm more precipitation was registered.

In all, the taluka received 182 mm or more than seven inches of rain in just six hours, leading to flooding in areas of Khabhaliya town, the district headquarters of Devbhoomi Dwarka district. Neighbouring Kalyanpur taluka received 26 mm rainfall in the 12 hours up to 6 pm Wednesday.

The very heavy rainfall in Khambhaliya comes three days after Kalyanpur taluka was pounded by 204 mm rainfall in 24 hours on Saturday.

Adjoining Jamjodhpur taluka of Bhavnagar district also logged 99 mm rain between 10 am and 6 pm on Wednesday. The food control room said that Jamjodhpur recorded 81 mm rain between 12 pm and 4 pm alone. Jamnagar taluka experienced 65 mm rain in the 12 hours ending at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sutrapada taluka of coastal Gir Somnath district also logged 200 mm or eight inches of rain in 24 hours ending at 6 am on Wednesday. During the same period, Visavadar taluka in Junagadh district clocked 195 mm rain.

Veraval and Kodinar of Gir Somnath registered 105 mm and 100 mm rainfall respectively. Heavy rain was recorded in Amreli district also with Rajula and Savarkundla talukas recording 78 and 75 mm rain respectively. Botad taluka in Botad district logged 69 mm rain. Vallabhipur taluka in Bhavnagar district also reported more than two inch rain during this period.

Very heavy rain was recorded in almost entire Junagadh district during the 12 hours ending at 6 pm on Wednesday. Manavadar taluka of Junagadh topped the graph with 80 mm precipitation. It was followed by Junagadh taluka (69 mm), Visavadar (65 mm), Keshod (57 mm), Mangrol (60) and Vanthali (47). Due to very heavy rain in the district, Ozat river was flooded and consequently, large swathes of Ghed area of downstream Porbandar district were inundated.

During the same 12 hours, Kutiyana, Ranavav and Porbandar talukas of Porbandar district logged 78 mm, 52 mm and 35 mm rainfall. Vadiya and Bagasara talukas of Amreli also recorded 38 mm and 34 mm respectively.

The flood control room of Rajkot said that a 14-year-old boy was killed after being swept away in a rivulet in Ravti village of Lodhika taluka of Rajkot district on Wednesday afternoon. The taluka recorded 21 mm rain. The boy has been identified as Shivam Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh but who had been living in Ravti village.

However, no rain was reported from Botad and Surendranagar districts during the day while Morbi and Bhavnagar reported only light rainfall.

Due to heavy rain over the past two weeks, 69 out of 139 dams falling under Rajkot and Bhavnagar irrigation circles were overflowing on Wednesday morning. While Shetrunji dam in Bhavnagar district, the largest reservoir in Saurashtra region in terms of storage, was 58.77 per cent full, Bhadar dam in Rajkot district was around 80 per cent full. Bhadar is the second largest dam of Saurashtra.