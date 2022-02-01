Gujarat: 5 patients shifted after fire in lab near hospital

FIVE PATIENTS undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Junagadh city had a close shave after a fire broke out in a laboratory located on the same floor of the building early on Monday. All the patients were evacuated and shifted to a government hospital.

According to Bharat Dodiya, fire officer of Junagadh, a fire was reported in SRL Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory functioning on the first floor of Dwarkadheesh Market near Narsinh Mehta Talav in Junagadh at 4.15 am Monday.

“We rushed two fire-tenders with a team of personnel who managed to control the fire soon but smoke filled Kaneria Hospital located on the same floor of the building. Patients who were undergoing indoor treatment there were evacuated,” the fire officer told The Indian Express.

Dodiya said the firefighters brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to other parts of the three-storey building.

“There was no one inside the laboratory when the fire started and therefore no one was injured. Prima facie it appears that an electric short-circuit could have sparked the fire,” he said, adding that the private laboratory suffered extensive damage.

Dr Maulik Kaneria of the Kaneria Hospital said that 10 patients were admitted to the hospital of which five who were in the intensive care unit (ICU) were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“The laboratory is just across our lobby and smoke filled our hospital… We feared that the fire might spread to the hospital. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we shifted five patients in the ICU to state government-run GMERS Medical College, Junagadh, with the help of police, firefighters and home guards,” Dr Kanerial told The Indian Express.

He said the patients were being treated for cardiac disease, pneumonia, etc., and not Covid.

Hardik Thakkar, who runs the SRL Diagnostics branch in Junagadh, told media persons, “We are in no position to tell what sparked the fire… SRL is an international chain and our laboratory, accordingly, had fire-safety equipment in place as per the protocol… It could have been caused by batteries that we had for power-backup.”