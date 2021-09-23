Gujarat: 5 killed as car rams into truck near Morbi

Five people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Timbdi approach road on National Highway 27 on the outskirts of Morbi town on Wednesday night.

Police said the driver lost control while trying to avoid collision with a bike. All the victims were natives of Rajasthan but in Morbi where they ran a transport business.

Police added that the accident took place at Ashwamegh Hotel near Timbdi approach road when the victims were coming towards Morbi town from Lakshminagar at 9 pm on Wednesday. “Footage from CCTV cameras in the area suggest that the car was moving at high speeds and its driver, Anand Shekhawat (35), was probably talking to the other men and hence missed the motorcyclist approaching the car. When Anand eventually did notice the bike, he tried to steer the car to the left. However, he could not control the car and in the process rammed into a stationary truck. Anand and the four others were killed on the spot,” inspector Mulu Godhaniya, who is in-charge of Morbi Taluka police station, told The Indian Express.

Shekhawat was a native of Churu in Rajasthan and was running a transport business through his firm Ashirwad Transport out of an office in Chaudhary Complex near Lakshminagar on the outskirts of Morbi. The other victims were identified as Tarachand Barala, Ashok Barala, Ashok Birda, Vijendra Singh Shekhawat, Dinesh alias Rajesh Jat. Birda and Jat were residents of Nagor district while Jitendra Singh Shekhawat was a native of Sikar district of Rajasthan. Anand and Barala were living in Ganesh Society near Timbdi approach road. Police said that Jat was a truck driver for Anand Shekhawat while the other men were also his employees.

Based on a complaint filed by Barala’s uncle Ramchandra Barala, who also runs a transport business in Morbi, police have booked Anand Shekhatwat under Sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 184 (driving motor vehicle at a speed which is dangerous to the public) and 177 (punishment for contravening MV Act) of the Motor Vehicles Act.