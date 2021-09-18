Gujarat: 4 of family killed in Porbandar accident

Four men belonging to the same family were killed as their car overturned after hitting a crash-barrier and then ramming into the road divider near Sikasa village on National Highway 51 in Porbandar on Friday.

Police said the incident took place at around 6 am when the car in which five men were driving hit the crash-barrier in the approach to a river bridge on the highway and then rammed into the road divider. Police said the car turned turtle due to the crash, killing driver Kishan Chandravadiya, his younger brother Mayur and their cousin Ghelubhai on the spot.

Other cousins Raju and Vajshi were seriously injured in the crash and they were rushed to a government hospital in Porbandar town. However, Raju succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

All five were residents of the Khajuriya village of Khambhaliya taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district, police said. “Prima facie, it appears that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to wet road and hit the crash barrier,” Paresh Jadav, in-charge police inspector of Navi Bandar Marine police station in Porbandar said.