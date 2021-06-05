Gujarat: 3 booked for ‘kidnapping, raping’ 12-yr-old

All the three accused have been detained after being booked for rape and relevant other sections in connection with the incident.

A paan shop owner and his two friends from a Rajkot district were booked for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old girl from a village after befriending her on a social media platform, police said on Friday.

Police said the girl had come into contact with a 19-year-old youth through Instagram around two months ago. The youth, who runs a paan shop, then went to the 12-year-old girl’s home in the name of purchasing sweets and got her contact details and whereabouts and shared them with his two friends– both of them 21-year-old.

“On May 20 morning, the 19-year-old rang up the girl, telling her he would take her on an outing and informed her that he was waiting for her on the road of her village. The 12-year-old girl initially turned down the proposal but went to the road after the 19-year-old insisted. From the road, the pan shop owner took the girl to a town in the car along with his friends. They took her to an unoccupied house where the 19-year-old forced himself on the girl,” a police officer told The Indian Express on Friday.

After sexually assaulting her, the trio dropped the victim back. “The girl’s parents are estranged and she lives with her uncle. Later, she narrated the incident to a distant aunt in the village,” the officer further said.

Based on her uncle’s complaint, the police have booked the three youths under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“All the three accused have been detained after being booked for rape and relevant other sections in connection with the incident. They have been isolated in a police station and process is on to get their Covid-19 tests done. If they test negative, they will be arrested,” the police officer added.