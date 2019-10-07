Gujarat: 21 kg marijuana seized in Morbi, man arrested

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Morbi district police seized 21 kilograms of marijuana from the office of a travel agency in Morbi town and arrested a man who came to claim the consignment late on Saturday.

Police said that the consignment with market value of Rs 1.21 lakh was ordered by Ahemad alias Amdo Satar Memon, who was earlier booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Morbi LCB police inspector Vishwaraj Jadeja reached the office of Shriji Travels in Lati Plot area of Morbi town Saturday morning after the suspected parcels were unloaded there. LCB officers said that they got information that 10 packets containing 21 kg of marijuana were unloaded at the Shriji Travels office and that someone would come to claim the consignment. As soon as a man came out carrying the suspected packets around 5 pm, he was detained. The parcels were found to contain the banned weed.

The man who came to claim the consignment was identified as Zuber Mansuri, a resident of Memon Sheri in Morbi town. “During questioning, Zuber told us that he claimed the consignment on behalf of Memon, a resident of Green Chowk in Morbi. The consignment seized on Saturday is of commercial quantity and suggests Memon ordered it to sell it in the retail market in Morbi,” Jadeja said.

Jadeja added that Memon was caught with a small quantity of marijuana in 2011 and was boo-ked under the NDPS Act. Possess-ing commercial quantity (more than one kg) of marijuana is a non-bailable offence under Sec-tion 20(b) of the NDPS Act and entails rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years and monetary fine up to Rs1 lakh in case of conviction.

Based on a complaint filed by Jadeja, the ‘A’ Division police in Morbi town registered a case under the NDPS Act against Mansuri and Memon at on Sunday.