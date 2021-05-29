Gujarat: 2 arrested for ‘hunting’ blue bull in Kutch

Blue Bull hunting can result into a three months imprisonment or monetary fine or both. (Express File)

Forest department Thursday arrested a poultry man and a casual labourer for allegedly slaughtering a handicapped blue bull at Jangi village in Kutch district.

A male blue bull, locally called nilgai or roz, was found dead on an agricultural farm at Jangi village on May 23 evening with local cattle-herders reporting to forest department that the herbivore was slaughtered by two bike-borne men and had attempted to skin its carcass but had ran away after being challenged by the maldharis.

After investigation, the forest officers arrested Rafique Traya (23) and Umraddin Traya alias Amku (43), both residents of Shikarpur, a village adjoining Jangi on Thursday.

Forest officers said that Rafique is a local poultry man who supplies chicken to nearby hotels while Amku is a casual labourer.

“The duo spotted the handicapped blue bull while returning from pilgrimage to a local dargah and attacked it. They stabbed the animal, which had lost one of its hind legs, in throat with knives and killed it. They are claiming that they had hunted the animal for their own consumption,” Bhagirathsinh Zala, range forest officer of Bhachau said.

Blue bulls enjoy legal protection by virtue of the species having been included in Schedule-III of the Wildlife (Portection) Act, 1972.

Its hunting can result into a three months imprisonment or monetary fine or both.

“However, both the accused confessed their crime and as the offence is compoundable in nature, we compounded the case after they paid Rs 25,000 fine each,” Zala further said.