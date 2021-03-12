Guggul resin has potential to provide livelihood: Experts

Experts said there is a huge market for guggul gum and the need of the hour is to address the depleting stock of guggul plants and sustainable harvesting of guggul gum without killing the plant,” Harsh Thakkar, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Kutch (east) forest department said on Thursday

Exhorting farmers and forest staff to adopt sustainable harvesting practices of guggul (commiphora wightii), experts observed that guggul resin has the potential to provide livelihood to cultivators at a two-day workshop on “Conservation and sustainable harvesting of guggul” that ended on Wednesday.

The workshop in Bhuj was organised by Kutch territorial forest circle and inaugurated by Rajesh Kotecha, secretary in the Union Ministry of AYUSH and an Ayurveda practitioner. Dr JLN Sastry, chief executive officer (CEO) of National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and Dr Jagdish Prasad, CEO of Gujarat Medicinal Plants Board (GMPB) were resource persons. Anita Karn, chief conservator of forests (CCF) of Kutch circle, also guided the participants.

The Kutch forest circle has planted guggul plants in around 3,000 hectares as part of projects sponsored by NMPB while Mahobatsinh, a farmer, has planted guggul plants in around 700 acres for agroforestry purpose. “Experts were of the view that Kutch has geography, land and climate ideal for guggul cultivation and that if guggul gum is integrated into market, it has potential to provide livelihood to people,” Thakkar added.



Guggul grows mostly in arid and semi-arid regions of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and guggul resin sells anywhere between Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,500 per kg.

