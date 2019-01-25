Govt committed to tackle drought in Kutch: Vijay Rupani

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Thursday reiterated that his government was committed to effectively tackling drought in Kutch and also praised resilience of residents of Kutch.

“The state government has taken timely steps to ensure that people of Kutch and their cattle do not have to face any difficulty in the ongoing drought. I reassure resilient and brave people of Kutch that they will not face any difficulty while going through period of scarcity,” an official release from state information department quoted Rupani as saying.

The CM said this while addressing a gathering at a mass wedding organised by Kashtriya community in Bhachau town of Kutch district on Thursday.

Rupani’s assurance comes when the arid district is facing one of the worst droughts in recent years. Kutch as a whole had received around 26 per cent of its average rainfall during monsoon 2018. The state government declared parts of the district drought-affected and started distributing grass at concessional rates among cattle herders. Presently, the state government is providing assistance to 172 cattle camps and 119 guashalas and panjarapols in Kutch district.

Rupani also praised Kshatriyas, saying they have made sacrifices and played a key role in formation of Union of India. “Kashtriya community has made sacrifices for the country. When the occasion came, they surrendered their princely states and kingdoms to the country,” he said.