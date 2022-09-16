Govt approves Rs 171 cr for first phase of Aji river front project

THE STATE government has given in-principle approval to give Rs.171.95 crore for the first phase of the proposed Aji riverfront project involving further development of Ramnath Mahadev temple, Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav announced on Friday.

In an official release, the mayor said that the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) had sought Rs187 crore grant for the first phase of the proposed Aji river front project.

The first phase includes developing a one-kilometre long stretch of the river near Ramnathpara and further development of Ramnathpara Mahadev temple.

“For the said project, the state government, under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana has given in-principle approval to allocate Rs171.95 crore for development of Ramnathpara Mahadev temple and the Aji river front and thereby create a unique identity to the city,” the release quoted the mayor as saying.

The RMC has plans to develop a riverfront along the 10-kilometre long stretch of Aji river, beginning from the Aji river bridge of the National Highway 27 on the eastern outskirts of the city to the Aji river bridge on Morbi Bypass Road in the north-western outskirts of the city.