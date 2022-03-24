Governing board approves Rajkot development body’s budget of over Rs 278 crore

THE GOVERNING board of the Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) approved its Rs 278.46 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23, at its meeting held in the city on Wednesday.

Phase-V of Ring Road-II, drinking water schemes, streetlights and garbage collection system are key areas on which the budget laid emphasis. The budget allocates Rs 49.74 crore for constructing 12.5 km-long stretch of the Ring Road-II between Maliyasan village on National Highway 27 and Bedi village on Morbi road on the north-western outskirts of the city and for constructing radial roads connecting Vavdi, Lapasari and Thorala villages to this Ring Road.

“Construction of Ring Raod-II, phases III and IV connecting Gondal Road to Bhavnagar Road and Bhavnagar Road to Maliyasan village respectively is nearing completion. Once the Maliyasan-Bedi stretch is constructed, there will be additional connectivity between Morbi Road and the NH 27 besides the existing 150-Ring Road stretch,” N F Chaudhary, chief executive authority (CEA) of RUDA told The Indian Express after the budget.

The budget also allocated Rs 34.88 crore for developing network of supplying drinking water in 24 out of 48 villages in RUDA’s jurisdiction. It also set aside Rs 830 crore for construction of an elevated storage reservoir of drinking water in Maliyasan, laying drinking water distribution pipeline in Kangashiyali, as well as underground drainage lines in Kangashiyali, Mahika and Ronki.

The budget also proposes to purchase five tipper vans and 30 large garbage containers at the cumulative cost of Rs 65.50 lakh for garbage collection and transportation in RUDA village. “The idea is to have basic amenities like drainage lines and drinking water lines in place before these villages become highly populated and merged with the Rajkot Municipal Corporation,” said the CEA.