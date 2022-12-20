AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia arrested for hurting religious sentiments, released on bail

The Gujarat Police Tuesday arrested Aam Aadmi Party state president Gopal Italia for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a speech at Dwarka on September 2 ahead of the Assembly polls. He was later released on bail, the police said.

Ravindra Patel, superintendent of police (SP), Bhavnagar, told The Indian Express that the Umrala police in Bhavnagar district arrested the AAP leader in connection with a case registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person).

“There was an FIR registered against him under IPC Section 295-A before the election. The Umrala police summoned him today and accordingly, he presented himself at the Umrala police station. He was formally arrested after he went to the police station. Since it was a bailable offence, he was given bail and released soon after,” said the SP.

Also Read | AAP returns to Gujarat drawing board for 2027 roadmap post MLAs’ defection buzz

The Umrala police registered the FIR against Italia on September 4 on a complaint filed by Amit Dangar, 31, a land dealer from Ranghola village in Umrala taluka of Bhavnagar district. In his complaint, Dangar claimed that in his speech at AAP’s public meeting in Dwarka a couple of days earlier, Italia compared Lord Krishna with “demons” and thus hurt his religious sentiments.

“At the public meeting in Dwarka on September 2, Gopal Italia said Arvind Kejriwal had come like Arjuna to rescue from Lord Krishna and the BJP’s demons. By comparing Lord Krishna with demons, (he) has insulted Lord Krishna. This irresponsible statement has hurt sentiments of Hindus at large,” the FIR quotes Dangar as having stated in his complaint. He added that Italia’s remarks hurt the religious sentiment of the Ahir community, to which Dangar belongs. Italia had since then said “these were totally fabricated allegations”.

On Tuesday, Italia hit out at the BJP government saying that he was arrested despite his grandmother’s death the previous day. “Bhavnagar police ne aaj mujhe giraftar kiya. Meri khud ki dadi maa ka kal nidhan hua hain, pura parivar dukhi hain lekin Bhajpane mujhe arrest kar liya hain (Bhavnagar police today arrested me. My own grandmother passed away yesterday. Entire family is grieving and yet BJP arrested me),” Italia tweeted.

The AAP leader alleged that after the “corrupt” BJP got a clear majority in the recently-concluded election, the state government started working. “Gujarat ki janta dwara bhrashta Bhajapa ko diye purna bahuman ki nayee sarkar ne kam karna shuru chalu kar diya hain… Shayad yahi kam ke liye bahumat mila hoga (The new government formed after people of Gujarat gave a clear majority to the corrupt BJP has started doing its work… Perhaps it got the majority only to do such work),” He further tweeted.

Advertisement

In the Gujarat Assembly polls, held over two phases earlier this month, the BJP won a record number of seats, 156 out of 182. Though the AAP tried to position itself as the main challenger to the BJP, which has been in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years, it won only five seats while the Congress’s tally was reduced to 17 seats from 77.

The new Gujarat Assembly’s maiden session began Monday and the MLAs were sworn in on the first day. On the second and last day of the session, the election of the speaker and the deputy speaker was conducted before the House took up some legislative business in the evening.