Gondal APMC acquires land in Rajkot to expand its yard

The release said that two lakh bags of onion and more than two lakh bags of coriander are lying on the APMC mandi awaiting auction. Similarly, huge quantities of coriander, cotton, wheat, cumin seeds are also being unloaded.

The Gondal APMC in Rajkot on Tuesday said that it has completed the process of acquiring 30 bigha land for proposed expansion of its existing yard.

“Arrivals of (agricultural produce) in Gondal market yard have been increasing by the day and the existing space on the yard is proving to be insufficient. Therefore, Gondal market committee has made arrangements for unloading agricultural commodities in 30 bigha land in addition to the existing 195 bigha yard,” the Gondal APMC said in an official release on Tuesday.

The release further said the arrangements were made for unloading of fresh onion on additional 14 bigha land from February 24 onward and 16 bigha more were added on Tuesday for unloading of onion and chilli.

“We have purchased this land from three farmers at the cost of Rs 96 per bigha and the overall cost is around Rs 30 crore. We were getting land at around Rs 30 lakh between Jamwadi and Chordi villages on the NH 27 around six months ago. But traders, commission agents and labourers had objected to the proposal of setting up a separate sub-yard,” Gopal Shingala, chairman of Gondal APMC said. He said the farmer who sold his 14 bigha land has to be paid within six months and the two farmers who sold their cumulative 16 bigha land are to be paid the within 16 months.