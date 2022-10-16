God’s broom at work in Gujarat: Kejriwal

Claiming that God’s broom was at play in Gujarat and that the goddess was showering her blessings, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said Gujarat has geared up for a change of government after the Assembly elections due in December.

“Pura Gujarat is time badlva chah raha hain. Badlav ki aandhi chal rahi hain charo taraf. Gajab ka kuchh na kuchh ajeeb ho raha in pure Gujarat ke andar. Devi ki kripa ho rain hain, bhagvan ki jadu chal rahi hain, chal rahi ki nahi chal rahi hain?(Entire Gujarat wants change now. Storms for a change are gathering everywhere. Something strange is happening in Gujarat. The goddess is showering her blessings, the God’s broom is at work, isn’t it?)” Kejriwal said while addressing a public meeting organised by his party in Bhavnagar.

Jadu or broom is AAP’s election symbol and Kejriwal has been invoking God repeatedly at his public meetings in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections claiming “God has given only me the blessings to provide free electricity.” Addressing a public meeting in Dwarka last month, he claimed Lord Krishna has chosen him to provide free electricity.

The AAP leader also promised that an AAP government in Gujarat will take people of Gujarat on the pilgrimage to Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya for free.

Subscriber Only Stories View All

The Delhi CM claimed that an Intelligence Bureau (IB) report of the Central government has concluded that the AAP will win 92 or 93 seats in the December assembly elections in Gujarat and will form the next government. “Today, I have brought good news for you. The Central government agency IB… conducted a survey in Gujarat wherein in it went around the state and asked people. It has submitted its report, concluding AAP is going to form a government in Gujarat,” said Kejriwal, saying his party is winning 92 to 93 seats as of now.

“You will have to make the final big push as 92-93 won’t work. They will bring down the government. They are very wicked. Give a huge push so that we cross the 150-seat mark and form a stable and strong government and fulfil all promises.”

Even though the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Kejriwal claimed the votes will be counted on December 8. He added that the AAP government will withdraw all cases filed during various agitations in the state beginning from the 2015 Patidar quota stir. “Counting of votes will take place on December 8 and a new government will be sworn in by December 15. All cases filed against Patidars, Dalits, Thakors, Maldharis, Kshatriyas, Tribals, policemen, ex-servicemen, etc during various agitations would be withdrawn by December 31 and all who are in jail will be allowed to return to their respective homes. Those who have been suspended from service will be reinstated,” said the AAP leader.

Advertisement

Kejriwal highlighted the recent data that revealed that food inflation in Gujarat was 11.5 per cent–the highest in the entire country while it was half of it in Delhi.

He alleged inflation was high in Gujarat due to corruption. “An article that costs Rs 100 in Delhi costs Rs 200 in Gujarat. Prices are double in Gujarat. Why is that? Because corruption is rampant in Gujarat,” said Kejriwal.

He said that unlike BJP leaders he is not in a position to announce any financial package for Gujarat but he will ensure that every family in the state saves Rs 30,000 per month. “Their big leaders are coming to Gujarat because elections are nearing. They are coming and saying Rs 30,000 crore worth of package has been given to Gujarat. You have heard, haven’t you?” said Kejriwal, adding “I don’t have Rs 30,000 crore. I can’t give you a package. But I can tell you that if we won, I will ensure that your families benefit to the tune of Rs 30,000 each per month by providing good education to your children, giving free medical treatment to your entire family, providing free electricity and providing employment to any youth in your family who is unemployed.”

Kejriwal claimed that the Delhi government ensured employment to 12 lakh youths in five years and the Bhagwant Mann government gave government jobs to 20,000 youths within seven months. He promised that AAP will give government jobs to 10 lakh youth in Gujarat if voted to power, adding the new jobs will be created by setting up new schools, maholla clinics, hospitals etc.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the BJP slogan of ‘double-engine sarkar’, Kejriwal said “Gujarat doesn’t need double engine but a new engine this time round. These double engines have become old now. Both of them are 40 to 50 years old.”

Before beginning his speech, Kejriwal offered a floral tribute to a photo of Krishna Kumarsinh, the last ruler of the princely state of Bhavnagar. Praising him, the AAP leader said the Bhavnagar ruler was the first to accede to the Union of India after India became independent. Terming him a true patriot, the AAP leader demanded that Bharat Ratna be awarded to the late monarch posthumously.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed roads are in very bad shape in Gujarat, forcing AAP leaders to fly in helicopters while campaigning.