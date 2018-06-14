Godhra municipality: HC notice to government over Eid poll date

Gujarat High Court Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on a petition seeking rescheduling of date of election for the post of president of Godhra Municipality since it could clash with Eid, and nearly half of the Muslim councillors may not be able to come for voting.

In the 44-member Godhra municipality, 21 are from the Muslim community. Among them, 20 are Independents and only one from the Congress.

The Division bench of Justice S R Brahmbhatt and Justice A G Uraizee will hear the matter on Thursday morning.

One of the Muslim councillors, Mahmood Hanif Kalandar, filed the petition, alleging that the decision of Panchamal district collector to hold election on June 15 (Friday) is “malafide to deprive certain Muslim councillors of their right to vote in the election since the election has been notified on the last day of Ramzan month or possible on the day of the Eid, depending upon the sighting of the moon”.

The petition accused the district administration of “fixing” the poll date in a manner “to tilt the result of the election in the favour of the ruling BJP” and questioned the decision to notify the poll date just four days before the election date, stating, that “the impugned decision is arbitrary also since it gives only three days notice as against the practice of giving seven days notice usually”.

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App