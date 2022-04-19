Global Centre for Traditional Medicine Indian systems have won hearts all over the world, says Sonowal

AYUSH MINISTER Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that Indian traditional medicine systems have won heart of the people of the world and the WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) will provide India opportunity to lead this sector globally.

Speaking at an event in Rajkot for introducing the GCTM and the Global Ayush and Innovation Summit 2022 to be held in Gandhinagar from April 20 to April 22, Sonowal claimed that thanks to efforts of the Indian government in recent years, the world has started increasingly accepting the Indian traditional medicine systems.

“AYUSH has managed to win hearts of people of the world within a short span of seven years and because of that WHO decided to integrate those countries where traditional medicines are practised, give them directions, introduce regulations, promote coordination among them and promote research,” the minister said.

“There are five lakh practitioners of traditional medicines in rural areas of the country but they had no security. Till 2014, no attention was paid to them. But since the time Modi assumed power; rigours of science, experiments, technology, innovation, start-up—all modern powers were synthesised and consequently, today, the world accepts products manufactured by our AYUSH system,” he added.

Sonowal, who is also Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, added that acceptance of AYUSH abroad has helped Indian AYUSH industry grow manifold. “This in turn, has helped the AYUSH industry emerge as a unique industry in the world. Today, our AYUSH industry is worth 18.2 billion dollars (Rs1.4 lakh crore). It was worth only 3 billion dollars (Rs 22,000 crore) in 2014,” he said.

AYUSH is an acronym for traditional medicine systems such as Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, naturopathy and homeopathy that are practised in India.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Modi had announced setting up the GCTM on World Ayurveda Day on December 13 last year. On March 9 this year, the Centre approved the GCTM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the GCTM in Jamnagar on Tuesday in the presence of the WHO director general and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Junauth.

“This is the first and only Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. This is a unique achievement of people of India under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister of India,” Sonowal said.

The minister said that the GCTM will start functioning out of the campus of Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) in Jamnagar, Gujarat from next month. The ITRA is an institute functioning under the aegis of Ministry of AYUSH and the Central government has accorded it status of an institute of national importance.

The Gujarat government has allotted 35 acres of land free of cost near Jamnagar airport for the proposed campus of the GCTM.

India had recently signed the host-country agreement with the WHO for setting up the GCTM. “India has committed Rs1000 crore investment over the next 10 years for helping WHO set up and operationalise GCTM,” Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH said, adding, “It will be attached to (WHO) headquarters. It’ll be an office which will be an extension of the headquarters. It will be the only UN office in Gujarat.”

Kotecha added that the AYUSH Ministry has been working with the WHO for the past many years and has also developed mYoha app for WHO covering health and fitness subjects. Exports of AYUSH products have increased from Rs 7,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 25,000 crore in 2021-’22, the secretary added.

Minister of state for AYUSH, Dr Mahendra Munjpara, who is an MP from Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav and Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu were among those present.

Sonowal said that the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit to be held in Gandhinagar from April 20 to April 22 will give new opportunities for start-ups. “This industry is not only meant for income generation but also to preserve human health and prevent diseases,” said the minister.

Munjpara said MoUs worth Rs 5,000 crore are expected to be signed at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar.