Class 10 girl dies by ‘suicide’ at school hostel run by Gujarat minister Kunvarji Bavaliya

A Class 10 girl in Gujarat studying in a school run by Water Resources Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya in Amrapur village in Rajkot district was found dead Monday behind a reading room of the hostel, officials said.

The police said Kajal Jogradiya, a Class 10 student of Aadarsh Madhyamik Shala, died allegedly by suicide after slipping out of the reading room in the night. “We have not recovered any suicide note so far,” I D Jadeja, sub-inspector of Vinchhiya, said Wednesday.

Jadeja said that prima facie, no foul play is suspected in the incident.

According to the officer, when the matron started the roll call at the end of the post-dinner reading session for students, this student was absent. “The fellow students and staff launched a search for her and found her dead behind the toilet block near the reading room around 9.30 pm on Monday,” Jadeja said.

Sources said that the preliminary examination for Class 10 students was scheduled to begin on January 28. “Jogradiya was one of the students staying in a hostel of the educational institution. Teachers and other students said that she was a bit too sensitive and used to remain concerned about her performance in examinations,” the sub-inspector said.

Police said that the school staff rushed the girl to a hospital in Vinchhiya village where she was pronounced dead.

The girl’s father Mukesh Jogradiya, a resident of Chhasiya village of Vinchhiya taluka told media persons that Bavaliya himself rang him up informing him that Kajal was being taken to a hospital in Vinchhiya and that he should reach the hospital quickly.

The Vinchhiya police have registered a case of accidental death and started an investigation.

Amrapur is located in Vinchhiya taluka around 85 kilometres east of Rajkot district. Aadarsh Madhyamik Shala is one of the schools run by minister Bavaliya. Multiple institutes such as a PTC college, a BEd college, a nursing college and an arts college function on the same campus.