Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Gir Somnath village: Lion falls in well, pulled out alive after daredevil rescue act

The village is part of Jasadhar range in Gir (west) wildlife division and is located around three kilometres from the border of Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary.

The lion being rescued from well in Khilavad village in Gir Somnath on Wednesday. (Photo: Gujarat Forest Department)

In a daredevil act of rescue, a member of the Jasadhar wildlife rescue centre in Gir (east) wildlife division went down an agricultural well, tied a rope round the chest of a lion that had accidentally fallen into it, and pulled the big cat to the surface without any injury late Wednesday.

Forest officers said they received a message around 2:30 pm Wednesday that a lion had accidentally fallen into an open well on the agricultural field of one Popatbhai Hirapara at Khilavad village in Gir Gadhada taluka of Gir Somnath. The village is part of Jasadhar range in Gir (west) wildlife division and is located around three kilometres from the border of Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary.

“There was water in the well but the lion had sought refuge in a cavity above the water level. Our rescue team from Jasadhar managed to pull the lion out of the well without tranquilising it,” Rajdeepsinh Zala, deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Gir (east) division, told The Indian Express.

As there was water in the 70-foot-deep well, tranquilising the lion, around three-years old, could have been risky, said Lakha Bharvad, range forest officer (RFO) of Jasadhar. “We were concerned that after tranquilising the lion, if it fell further down in the well and into the water and if we did not manage to pull it out quickly, he might die,” said the RFO.

Therefore, Bharwad said, Pratap Khuman, a wildlife tracker who was part of the rescue team, got inside a cage used for trapping lions. Other members lowered the cage into the well with the help of ropes. “After much effort, Khuman managed to slide a noose of a rope round the chest of the lion while working from the safety of the trap cage. Once the lion was secured with the rope, it was pulled out of the well by the rescue team” the RFO said.

The lion stuck at the botton of the well. (Photo: Gujarat Forest Department)

Zala said the big cat was rescued without any injury. “A veterinarian assessed the lion on the spot after it was pulled out of the well. After the veterinarian concluded that the lion hadn’t sustained any injury, it was set free and was soon reunited with its pride.”

Khuman, meanwhile, said it was a routine day for him, involving a lot of risk though. “I have lost count of the number of operations I have been part of to rescue lions and leopards. I have rescued lions and leopards by similar methods previously also,” the 43-year-old tracker who has been serving the Gujarat forest department since 1999, said.

The tracker, who is a native of Jasadhar village, said there was a lot of risk involved in such rescue operations. “But then, I focus hard on rescuing the animal anyhow and rescue it without any injury. So, the lion was growling and warning me to stay away from it when I was lowered inside the well. However, I simply ignored the growling. I felt duty-bound to rescue it anyhow,” Khuman further said.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 09:29:00 pm
