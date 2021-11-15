In Gir Somnath, CM asks BJP workers to not allow ‘others’ to exploit their ‘disputes’ in run up to assembly polls

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday urged BJP workers to thwart any attempt by others to exploit minor differences among them in the run up to next year’s assembly election. Notably, assembly polls in the state are due in December next year.

While addressing a New Year programme of BJP workers and supporters in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district on Monday, Patel said the saffron party has been working for the common people and will continue to do so through BJP workers.

“This year, a lot of people will be waiting to pounce on any opportunity. If you get entangled in minor disputes over seat placement or say, your turn to garland leaders, someone will put his hands around your shoulders and tell you that he had been warning you since the beginning that these people (BJP) will not respect you. Thus, he would take you away… But all of us have become smart now. We can’t allow anyone to infiltrate our ranks,” Patel told the gathering.

Patel, who replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister in September this year, said: “I am a party worker myself and I am obliged to look after you… We shall execute all work suggested by you and through you, so that you don’t have to face any difficulty while reaching out to the voters.”

The CM also said that party workers will be accorded a befitting reception if they come to the state secretariat to represent people’s issues. “If you come to meet us on Mondays or Tuesdays and if some people are accompanying you, it will be our responsibility to accord you a dignified reception. This will convince people that (BJP) workers carry a lot of weight… that the chief minister pays attention to them, sits with them and listens to them,” said Patel, adding, “But do not allow anyone else to enter our circle. We are here to do your work hence where is the need for you to look elsewhere?”

Patel also said that his government will pay special attention to the development needs in rural areas and will bridge the infrastructure gap between cities and villages. “We have been saying that a lot of work is being done in cities. But together with that, we are also going to take up each and every work in villages and create facilities at par with cities. If you bring to our notice infrastructural issues through the municipalities, taluka panchayats or panchayats, we will try to execute them in full in a planned manner,” the CM said.

He also said that the government will promote prakrutik kheti (organic farming) so that the adverse impact of use of inorganic chemicals in agriculture can be avoided. “The government is committed to promote prakrutik kheti to save our future generations from the poison which we all are consuming today,” Patel said.

The CM added that the government will not only encourage farmers to turn to organic farming but will also help them in marketing their crops. “The government will organise programmes in each district, will raise awareness and also provide a market for organic crops. We all have to strive and encourage farmers to adopt such farming practices,” he said.

Later in the evening, the CM also attended a similar New Year gathering in Junagadh city.

He said BJP workers have faith in the party as it rewards hard work. He added that everyone was surprised when his name was announced to succeed Vijay Rupani as chief minister.

“When Bhupendra Patel’s name was announced, everyone was surprised. And not only you, I was also surprised to have become the CM. Do you know why our workers are happy? It is because they feel that anyone’s turn can come in our party… if he is doing good work,” Patel said, adding that owing to the hard work of workers, the BJP has done well in panchayats and urban local bodies.