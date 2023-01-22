GIDC launches demand survey for proposed agro park in Rajkot

The Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Sunday launched a survey to assess demand for land and type of industries business houses and industrialists would like to set up in the proposed agricultural-based industrial park at Lodhika taluka in Rajkot.

On Sunday, the Rajkot regional manager of GIDC issued an advertisement inviting industrialists and business houses to furnish online the amount of land they would require for setting up agro units in the park proposed to be developed at Chhapra village in Lodhika taluka near Rajkot and the type of agro industry they would like to set up.

“Plans are under consideration of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) for setting up an industrial estate at Chhapra village. Entrepreneurs who want plots for industrial purposes in the proposed site are requested to submit their demand on the corporation’s website (www.gidc.gujarat.gov.in) within 10 days. Details like the type of agro industry you want to set up and whether land price of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 per square metre is remunerative are also to be submitted in this demand survey,” the advertisement read.

GIDC officers said details are being sought from prospective buyers for the purpose of assessing demand only so that plans for the proposed agro park can be firmed up. They added that those submitting details in the demand survey will not be entitled to plots of land by default.