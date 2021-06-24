Gujarat: Folk singer Geeta Rabari booked for ‘performing at dayro’, violating Covid-19 norms

Earlier Geeta Rabari had asked a female health supervisor to come to her house to administer the Covid vaccine dose. (File Photo)

Days after being “warned” by health officers for calling a health worker to her home to get a shot of Covid-19 vaccine, folk singer Geeta Rabari was on Wednesday booked for allegedly performing at a dayro in Kutch, violating the Covid-19 restrictions.

Videos and photos of Rabari performing on Lucky Farmhouse, a date palm orchard owned by one Sanjay Thakkar in Reldi Moti village of Bhuj taluka on Tuesday evening, had surfaced on social media.

After local TV news channels started airing the news of the dayro and that a large number of people had gathered there, Mukesh Dangi, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) visited the orchard on Wednesday and reportedly found evidence of the dayro having been organised.

Based on a complaint filed by Dangi, Paddhar police station in Bhuj taluka booked Thakkar and Rabari under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawful or negligent act despite knowing that such an act is likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life).

Police said that they called Thakkar, a resident of Gandhidham town, for questioning and the farmer confessed that he had not sought prior approval from police.

Quoting Thakkar, Dangi stated in his complaint that the farmer had harvested the first batch of fresh dates (locally called kharek) from his date palm orchard and had organised the dayro to offer the crop to family deity. “Therefore, he dialled Geetaben (Rabari) on the afternoon of June 23, 2021 telling the singer that he wanted to organise a dayro that evening… The dayro was organised from 9 pm to 12 am and around 60 to 70 people attended it,” the ASI stated in his complaint.

“Thakkar was arrested yesterday but was granted bail. Rabari is also an accused in the case and we are gathering evidence against her before effecting her arrest,” police inspector Surendrasinh Jadeja, who is incharge of Paddhhar police station in Bhuj taluka told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Case against Rabari comes 11 days after she allegedly requested a female health supervisor attached to the primary health centre (PHC) in Madhapar village to come to her home in Bhuj and administer doses of Covid-19 vaccine to her and her husband Prthuvi Rabari.

Chief district health officer (CDHO) of Kutch had served a show-cause notice to the female health worker, who was subsequently transferred out of the Madhapar PHC. After that, the CDHO had written a letter to the singer, stating her behaviour “had negatively impacted the image of the health department” and that she was expected to go to a government facility for her second dose of the vaccine.