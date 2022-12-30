Rajkot administration forms panels for implementing Gaumata Poshan Yojana

Around three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Gaumata Poshan Yojana (GPY) for providing financial assistance to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for maintenance of cattle and buffaloes they are taking care of, the district administration of Rajkot has formed district and taluka level committees for implementing the scheme in the district.

An official release said that Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu chaired a meeting of the district-level committee for the scheme on Thursday. The district collector is the chairman of the committee, district development officer (DDO) of Rajkot is one of its two members and deputy director of animal husbandry (DyDoAH) of Rajkot its member-secretary, the release said.

At taluka level, local mamlatdar will be the chairman of the committee while concerned taluka development officer (TDO) will be one of its two members and taluka veterinary officer (VO) its member-secretary, the release said.

The committees will also oversee implementation of the Rs 50-crore cow progeny maintenance scheme which is aimed at shifting feral cows and their progenies to gaushalas or panjrapoles and provide Rs30 per day per cattle maintenance to such organisations.

Under the Rs 490-crore GMY, the state government will provide Rs30 per cattle per day maintenance allowance to gaushalas and panjrapoles which are taking care of cows and buffaloes and their progenies. Guashalas and panjrapoles registered as public trusts will be eligible to avail the scheme, the release said, adding the maximum annual allowance will be Rs 3,000 per animal.

The Thursday’s meeting was attended by Rajkot DDO Dev Choudhary, Rajkot’s DyDoAH KU Khanpara and AM Dadhaniya, deputy director of Intensive Cattle Development Programme, the release said.