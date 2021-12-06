Gang stealing construction material busted, 2 held in Rajkot

THE LOCAL Crime Branch (LCB) of Rajkot rural police arrested two men Sunday and busted a gang that allegedly steals scaffolding shuttering plates from construction sites in various parts of the district for the past few months.

Acting on a tip-off, an LCB team led by police inspector Ajaysinh Gohil nabbed two men from near Jetpur Sunday while they were attempting to dispose of 378 scaffolding shuttering plates they had stolen from various construction sites.

The duo was identified as Vinod Jethva, a resident of Shreenathji Sheir in Rajkot and Amit Karadiya, a resident of Hari Om Society. Police seized a total of 378 scaffolding shuttering plates worth Rs 3.78 lakh, a motorbike, and two mobile phones from them. The duo was nabbed around six days after Jethva, Karadiya and their accomplice Jago Koli made away with 60 scaffolding shuttering plates from a construction site near Jetpur APMC, after which an offence was registered at the Jetpur town police station. Police said that Jago Koli is a resident of Botad district and he is wanted in the case.

Officials said the trio had stolen the plates from 19 construction sites in Rajkot city and various talukas of the district over the past two-and-a-half months.