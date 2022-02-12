Gang robbers arrested in Rajkot, say police

A GANG of alleged robbers were detained by Shapar-Veraval police and some weapons were recovered from them on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday from National Highway 27 near industrial cluster on the outskirts of Rajkot city.

While police were doing night patrolling in the area, they got a tip off that Rehan Kharediya (22) and Akash Solanki (21), both residents of Buddhanagar area of Veraval village were out in their car to commit some robbery. According to police, they detained six men in the car including Kharediya and Solanki.

The four others were identified as Uday alias Udiyo Sarvaiya (21), Paresh alias Badal Makwana (21), Kishan Singrakhiya (19) and Pramod Shahu (19). Police said except Kharediya, the rest were labourers and living in Shapar-Veraval villages.

“Kharediya, Solanki, Sarvaiya and Makwana have criminal cases registered against them, including of robbery and under the Prohibition Act. Weapons like a knife, an axe, steel pipe, a wooden club, a cricket bat etc were recovered from the car in which they were driving, suggesting they had intention to commit robbery somewhere, police sub-inspector (PSI) Kuldipsinh Gohil, who is incharge of Shapar-Veraval police station told The Indian Express.

Police said that four mobile phones and Rs9055 in cash were also seized from the six. “They have been detained and are being questioned,” the PSI said, adding the car in which the six were driving has also been seized.