Gandhidham travel agent among 3 detained with 880 grams of charas

A travel agent of Gandhidham, his driver and his friend were detained by Maliya Miyana police after they were found in possession of 880 grams of charas with a market value of Rs1.32 lakh late on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Maliya police sub-inspector (PSI) Narendrasinh Chudasama maintained a vigil at Maliya flyover on National Highway 27 near Maliya town. Around 9 pm, they intercepted a car headed to Ahmedabad. On inspection, three men driving in the car were found to be carrying 880 grams of charas worth Rs1.32 lakh, police said.

Police detained three men in the car and seized the car. The three men were identified as Vasudev alias Vivan Barot (25), Dashrath Vyas (33) and Shankar Garchar (21). Police said that Barot is a native of Banaskantha, residing in Gandhidham town of Kutch district while Vyas is a resident of Adipur in Anjar taluka of Kutch. Garchar is a resident of Midiyala village in Anjar taluka.

Police also seized a weighing scale, 29 plastic pouches, Rs 5,000 cash and four mobile phones from them.

“During primary interrogation, the accused could not give any plausible explanation about the consignment. But given the fact that the contraband weighed around one kilogram, prima facie, it was meant for someone else. They are claiming that they were on their way to Ahmedabad,” Chudasama told The Indian Express.

Based on a complaint filed by Chudasama, Barot, Vyas and Garchar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The PSI has also named Yash Gadhvi, and Jivraj Gadhvi — residents of Mandvi town in Kutch district — as accused.

“Vyas runs a travels agency in Gandhidham and has employed Garchar as one of his drivers. Vivan is Vyas’s close friend. Primary investigation revealed that Yash is Vivan’s friend and the Mandvi man sourced the drug from his friend Jivraj and supplied it to Vivan,” Chudasama added.

Police said that Vivan, Vyas and Garchar have been detained and results of their Covid-19 tests are awaited. “If they test negative, they will be arrested. Yash and Jivraj are on the run,” he added.