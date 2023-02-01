Gandhidham municipality president says Congress councillor threw ink on her

A Congress councillor of the Gandhidham municipality in Kutch district allegedly threw ink on municipality president before a general board meeting of the civic body on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.30 am when municipality presidnet Ishita Tilwani arrived at the Townhall with a few councillors for the quarterly meeting of the general board.

“When I approached the entry gate of the Town Hall, Congress councillors prevented me from going inside saying they would not allow the general board meeting to take place there. When I asked the reason, they said the meeting had to be convened at the municipality headquarter and also alleged that the municipality was not taking up projects in their wards and that their complaints were not getting solved,” Tilwani told The Indian Express.

“When I asked what problems were pending, they said those related to drains. I asked them to name specific area but they became aggressive and Jayshree Chavda, one of the five Congress corporators pulled out a an ink bottle and threw it on me,” she added.

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipality then sought police help and conducted the meeting. “We entered the hall through another door and conducted the meeting,” said Tilwani.

Eventually, Congress councillors also attended the meeting.

The president alleged that the Congress councillors also tried to stall the proceedings inside the hall. “They rushed to the presiding officer’s dais and tried to push it… I have asked the chief officer and legal officer of the municipality as to what action can be taken against Congress councillors,” she said.

Congress, meanwhile, rejected Tilwani’s charge that Chavda, a Congress councillor from Ward No.11 had thrown ink on her. “Lots of people of Gandhidham had assembled at the entrance of the Townhall and were addressing their grievances. Congress councillors were also complaining to the president that work suggested by councillors was not being taken up. The president behaved rudely with them and therefore some from the crowd threw ink on her,” Samip Joshi, leader of Opposition in Gandhidham municipality claimed.

In the 52-member general board, the BJP has 47 councillors and Opposition, the Congress has five.