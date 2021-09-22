From Nyari to Raiyadhar: RMC to lay new line for drinking water supply in newly-merged areas

AROUND FIVE years after a pipeline was commissioned for transferring water in bulk from Nyari water treatment plant to Raiyadhar water treatment plan, the standing committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Tuesday approved a proposal to lay another pipeline between the two plants at the cost of Rs 43 crore, as the old pipeline has limited transmission capacity.

The bulk pipeline, which is also called express feeder line, was laid between 2010 and 2015 and was commissioned in 2016. The 900 millimetre (mm) diameter pipeline was of bar-wrapped steel cylinder type and had thickness of 2 mm.

This pipeline had designed capacity to transmit around 70 million litres of water per day (MLD) from Nyari to Raiyadhar WTP and was laid at the cost of around Rs 11 crore.

The standing committee, in a meeting Tuesday, approved the proposal to lay a parallel pipeline to the existing one. The new pipeline will be of 10 mm thickness, 1200 mm diameter and will be of mild steel (MS) type. The new pipeline will cost Rs 43 crore to the RMC.

The civic body officers said that the new 11-km long pipeline is needed for distributing drinking water in newly-merged Munjka and Madhapar villages as well as the proposed Smart City area in Raiya village.

“The existing WTP at Raiyadhar has capacity to treat 50 MLD water. But a new WTP of 50 MLD capacity is under construction in Raiya to cater to the needs of areas which have merged with RMC irecently as well as the Smart City area. The existing BWC pipe has capacity to transfer around 70 MLD. Therefore, we needed a new pipeline of 100 MLD capacity to meet the additional demand. Hence the new pipeline.”

Hitesh Toliya, assistant engineer in the water-works department of RMC said.

Mahendra Kamaliya, city engineer in the water-works department of RMC said that the old pipeline develops leaks frequently and therefore, an alternate arrangement was required.

“The new pipeline will be laid parallel to the Ring Road-II and is expected to be commissioned within a year,” Toliya further said.