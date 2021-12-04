Four of eight missing fishermen found dead; rescue ops continue

FOUR OF the eight fishermen from Gir Somnath who had gone missing after their boats overturned or capsized in Nava Bandar harbour near Una following rough sea and squally winds, were found dead in the last 24 hours, officials said Friday adding that search operations to trace the remaining four are going on.

“Body of the one of the eight fishermen was found in Navabadar harbour late on Thursday evening. The search and rescue team located one more body in the harbour on Friday morning, another in the afternoon and a third one in the evening,” Rahulkumar Khambhara, mamlatdar of Una said.

The four fishermen found dead have been identified as Shohil Sheikh, Ramu Bambhaniya, Narshi Chauhan and Kalpesh Solanki, all residents residents of Nava Bandar.

The mamlatdar said that Sheikh’s body was recovered at around 5 pm on Thursday while Bambhaniya was found dead Friday morning. Chauhan’s body was recovered at around 3:45 pm on Friday and Solanki’s at 6:15 pm on Friday, Khambhara added.

Those who are still reported missing have been identified as Sagar Rathod, Mohan Solanki, Bhima Chauhan and Jagdish Makwana, all residents of Nava Bandar.

Total 12 fishermen had gone missing after fishing boats aboard which they had sought shelter in Nava Bandar harbour near Una town collided with one another and capsized or overturned due to squally winds and choppy sea under the influence of cyclonic circualation over the Arabian Sea in the wee hours of Thursday.

Four of them had managed while the eight had remained missing till Thursday evening. To rescue the missing fishermen, Indian Coast Guard had deployed one Dornier aircraft, one helicopter and two patrol boats while local police and fishermen also joined the search and rescue operations. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also joined the operation on Thursday evening.

“Search and rescue operation continued on Friday and the Coast Guard chopper and boats are making all efforts to locate the missing fishermen. The NDRF team is also searching for the missing persons with the help of local fishermen,” the mamlatdar said.

Khambhara said that due to the inclement weather, fishermen have been instructed to not to venture at the sea as sea remains rough.